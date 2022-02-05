DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $54.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006816 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,182,418 coins and its circulating supply is 56,324,028 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

