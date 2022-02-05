DEAPcoin Price Down 17.5% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $156.57 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00043638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00111607 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,104,891,399 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

