Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

