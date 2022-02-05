Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

