Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.