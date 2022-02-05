Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

