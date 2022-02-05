Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.