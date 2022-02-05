Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. NorthWestern comprises approximately 1.2% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NorthWestern worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

