Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $809.82 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $895.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

