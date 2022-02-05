Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,679,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

