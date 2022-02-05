Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -257.88 and a beta of -0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

