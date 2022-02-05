Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Washington Federal worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 335,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

