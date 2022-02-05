Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 859 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

NYSE MET opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.