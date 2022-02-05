Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $2.11 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152.99 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00005065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

