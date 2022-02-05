David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPSI opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

