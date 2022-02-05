Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $368.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Daseke reported sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

DSKE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.96. Daseke has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daseke by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

