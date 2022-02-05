Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.34 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

