DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $20.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 million to $21.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.21 million, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in DarioHealth by 83.6% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 235.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 157,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 95,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,669. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

