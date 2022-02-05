Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.