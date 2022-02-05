DAO Maker Market Cap Hits $150.66 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $150.66 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

