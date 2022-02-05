Danske Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to “Buy”

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

