Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells $5,849,701.92 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $287.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,458,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,816,000 after acquiring an additional 348,736 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

