Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 25,242 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.4% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.18. The company has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.38 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

