Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 282,606 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,722,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 590.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

