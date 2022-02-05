Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 21,259 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.58 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

