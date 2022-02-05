Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,103 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

