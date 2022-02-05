Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 173,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,240. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Daktronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Daktronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

