DA Davidson Weighs in on South State Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.68.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

