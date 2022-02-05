DA Davidson Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $2.00 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

BUSE opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

