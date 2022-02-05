DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $146.22 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

