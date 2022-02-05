D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.