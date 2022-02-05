D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,911,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter worth $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,733,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $15,776,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

