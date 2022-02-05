CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. CYBIN INC. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.