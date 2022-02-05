CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $121.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $503.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.63 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,466. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

