Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.20. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7,400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 18,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,185. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $220.20 million, a P/E ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.98.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

