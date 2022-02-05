CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $3.34 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.21 or 0.07249151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,439.97 or 0.99961279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006557 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

