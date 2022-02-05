CryptEx Price Hits $6.61 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $6.61 or 0.00016235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $562,172.46 and $42.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.25 or 0.99625282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00486280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

