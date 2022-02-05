Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.75. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3,276 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

