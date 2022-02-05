Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $35.84

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.84, but opened at $32.61. Criteo shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 2,948 shares changing hands.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

