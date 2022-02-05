Crescent Park Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,641,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,354,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises 2.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 789,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

