Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys 292 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,569. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $375.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

