Credit Suisse Group Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $58.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

