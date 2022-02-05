Credit Suisse Group Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $204.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.53.

NYSE:TT opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $144.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

