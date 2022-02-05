Credit Suisse Group Increases Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 110.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 105.00 to 110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of DNKEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

