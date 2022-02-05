Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,699 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UGI were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,721,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

