Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RH were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH stock opened at $404.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.69 and a 200 day moving average of $610.85. RH has a 1 year low of $362.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

