Credit Suisse AG Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fanhua stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 70.73%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

