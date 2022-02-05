Credit Suisse AG Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.25.

NYSE:DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.29 and its 200-day moving average is $387.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $289.23 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

