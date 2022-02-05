Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $444.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect higher revenues and costs. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting the bottom-line growth. However, an increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting its profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other major near-term concerns for the company.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of CACC opened at $521.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.08. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $338.88 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 59.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,354 shares of company stock worth $13,368,753 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

