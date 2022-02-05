Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,169,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 65,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.86. 9,619,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,393. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

